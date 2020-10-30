A freeze warning has been issued for Lancaster County during the early-morning hours on Saturday, with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. Friday night's low will be around 29, NWS said.

NWS said the freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, along with possibly freezing unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Saturday's high is expected to be around 49, according to NWS, with temperatures peaking on Sunday at a high of 59.

