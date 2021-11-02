A freeze warning was issued for Lancaster County beginning at midnight on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The freeze warning is in effect until Wednesday at 9 a.m., and is also issued for 19 other counties throughout central Pennsylvania, including York, Dauphin, Perry, Lebanon and Cumberland counties.

The warning was upgraded from a freeze watch, which was first announced by NWS on Monday.

Lancaster County is expected to see a low temperature of around 32 tonight, but NWS said that some parts of the county could get a little colder.

“Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected,” NWS said in the warning. This will likely end the growing season.

A cool day is in store for central PA, and many locations will see their first freeze of the season tonight. (Locations to the north and west of the Freeze Warning have already seen their growing season end.) #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/f38MKGy07Y — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 2, 2021

The difference between a freeze watch and a freeze warning is that a watch means there’s potential for “significant, widespread freezing temperatures,” and a warning means the weather is now expected, according to NWS.

Today’s high will be around 50, with a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures will stay around the low-50s through Friday.

The eastern side of the state is forecast to get snow as early as today, according to NWS.

Lancaster County’s best chance for snow will be Thursday night, with a 20%, but no accumulation is expected.