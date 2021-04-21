A freeze warning is issued for Lancaster County overnight into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The warning is in effect on Thursday from 1 to 9 a.m.

"Sub-freezing temperatures" as low as 30 degrees are expected for the central part of the state, NWS said. Along with Lancaster County, this includes Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Fulton, Franklin, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.

"Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," NWS said in the warning. Potted plants should be brought inside.

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday before 3 p.m., according to NWS.

Strong winds are also in the forecast, with the possibility of gusts reaching 20 to 28 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Today's high is forecast at 63, but will drop down to around 33 tonight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 51. Wind gusts could reach upward of 36 mph, NWS said.

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of central PA for early Thursday morning. The freeze watch is for places where the growing season has started but many other areas will also see temps below freezing. Protect sensitive vegetation and bring potted plants inside. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/mtTUNjwool — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 21, 2021

Temperatures will mostly stay around the 60s into the weekend.