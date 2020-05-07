Lancaster County is under a freeze warning Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop below sub-freezing, close to 30 degrees Saturday morning, the NWS reported. The warning will be in effect from 2 to 8 a.m.

Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties are also included in the warning.

The National Weather Service predicts that Lancaster County will see rain nearly all day Friday and into Saturday morning.

Potted plants should be brought inside to prevent damage, NWS said. Sub-freezing temperatures have the capacity to kill sensitive crops.

