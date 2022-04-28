Lancaster County is under a freeze warning early Friday morning.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Other counties across central Pennsylvania are also included in the warning.

The low in Lancaster city overnight is expected to dip to the lower 30s, according to NWS' forecast.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation," according to NWS.

A freeze warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected in the spring at the start of the growing season.

How to protect your plants