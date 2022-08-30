A grassroots conservative group’s Lancaster County chapter is urging members to oppose the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s requirement that nonprofits participating in this year’s Extra Give fundraising event have nondiscrimination policies and post them on the fundraising campaign’s website.

A message sent to FreePA’s Lancaster members noted that Dayspring Christian Academy in Mountville withdrew from this year’s ExtraGive campaign after the foundation announced its policy.

“I do believe and I hope you will agree with me that there is still a need to voice our objections to the litmus test the Foundation is imposing for charities to participate,” wrote Anne Marie DiCarlo, FreePA’s Lancaster County chapter leader, in an email obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Please do reach out to them and let them know that inclusion requires acceptance of Judeo-Christian beliefs as well as secular ones.”

DiCarlo did not respond to requests for comment. Headmaster Dan Stone said no one from Dayspring Christian Academy attended FreePA’s meeting last week, nor did they ask the group to put out a call to action on their behalf, but he did not expand on the Academy’s decision to withdraw.

The ExtraGive policy came in response to criticism heard in recent years about the participation of organizations that discriminate against the LGBTQ community. That criticism, coming from members of the LGBTQ and progressive community, urged donors to give directly to groups instead of through ExtraGive.

In a Nov. 2021 op-ed published in LNP, Darci Ellenberger, a copywriter and the founder of Sweet Tooth Creative, argued it was unfair for ExtraGive to force organizations committed to nondiscrimination to share stretch dollars – extra matching money used as an incentive to lure in more participating organizations and donors – with other nonprofits that oppose those rights.

An Oct. 2021 Facebook post from one critic, Lancaster author Jamie Beth Cohen, listed dozens of ExtraGive participating organizations that are opposed to LGBTQ rights, including Dayspring.

Earlier this month, the community foundation announced that it would require organizations participating in the 2022 ExtraGive to post their nondiscrimination policies on the ExtraGive website, an option that was voluntary in 2021.

Sam Bressi, the foundation’s President and CEO, said in a statement Tuesday the foundation has received limited pushback on the policy, with critics often citing inaccurate information.

“Some noted our added requirement to have each organization post their nondiscrimination policy forces organizations to accept set values or policies,” he said. “We believe that organizations should be anchored in their own organizational values, have policies that reflect those values, and share them with their supporters.”

Bressi, along with Tracy Cutler, the foundation’s executive vice president, likewise said ExtraGive participating organizations are not required to use specific language in their nondiscrimination policies. But guidance posted on the foundation’s website says nonprofits’ policies must confirm the organization does not discriminate against federally protected classes of people as defined by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Those federally-protected classes include sexual orientation and gender identity. The foundation’s website also says organizations must “align with the Community Foundation’s anti-hate policy,” which includes LGBTQ individuals.

Bressi’s statement said the foundation accepts that some faith-based organizations may be exempt from certain legal requirements, but they still ask that participating organizations post their policies so that donors may view them if interested.

In her message to FreePA members, DiCarlo wrote, “I spoke with a team member at Dayspring and I wanted to let you all know that Dayspring Academy chose not to participate in the Extra-Ordinary Gave after reviewing the inclusion statement and ‘hate policies’ that are listed on the organization’s website,” She wrote. “... (Dayspring) chose to stand by their biblical principals and not enroll.”

ExtraGive, launched a decade ago, draws millions in donations to hundreds of community organizations every year, with the foundation recruiting matching funds to add to what each organization raises on its own during the 24-hour event.

In the past two ExtraGives, Dayspring raised more than a half a million dollars. The school may not be alone in resisting the nondiscrimination requirement . Of the 72 organizations called out in Cohen’s 2021 post, so far only 14 have signed up to participate in this year’s ExtraGive.

Bressi noted that applications are open through October.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund, which participates in the ExtraGive. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.