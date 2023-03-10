Yoga, crochet, swimming and bicycle maintenance and repair might not seem like obvious choices for School District of Lancaster classrooms. Add knitting, writing video game codes and learning to play the ukelele.

Expect to see all of them this summer as the district, for the first time, will offer free, traditional day camp programs to help close the learning gap experienced over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students also may register for academic-based classes, which allows them to make up for failed courses or to take required classes during the summer to get them out of the way.

“We are shifting our focus,” Karen Wynn, who directs the district’s curriculum, instruction and assessment programs, told board members during Tuesday’s meeting. “We are offering as many choices as possible.”

The district will use between $1.5 million to $1.7 million in pandemic money to triple the number of summer school spaces available to enrolled students, said Kathi Loferski, who coordinates the district’s extended day/year programs. About 2,500 attended summer school last year, with 7,500 openings this year.

Many of the district’s previous interest-based summer school courses, such as reading or writing enrichment, suffered from high costs and declining attendance, Wynn said. Six-week sessions drew full classes at first, but many students stopped coming as the programs progressed.

“It was expensive,” she said. “It did not work. It was not fun.”

Offering engaging activities promotes education, Wynn told board members. “It’s all about what we call experiential learning.” For instance, participants will follow a schedule, work with others, and learn new skills. Students may come up with ideas, conduct experiments, use new equipment, and then reflect on those experiences.

Teachers and staff members partnered to offer 49 camp programs, and the district still will join with community groups for 25 camps. For instance, students aged 4-8 may attend one camp at Tiny Town, a Lancaster indoor play venue. Edible Classroom, which helps students garden and grow food, will also be available.

Programs, from June 20-July 27, will welcome students Monday through Thursdays at buildings across the district. Camps will run either in the morning, afternoon, evening, or all day. Board members in April will vote to approve contracts with community groups.

The district hopes to open online registration early next week, said Adam Aurand, district spokesman. Families should receive emails and texts when the website opens.

Camps will fill up using a first-come, first-served basis, Wynn said, and students can sign up for more than one program. Families also may request transportation.

“We are thrilled to offer unique, engaging opportunities,” Loferski said.

