UPMC Pinnacle will offer free sports physicals Monday, July 29, for middle- and high-school students who will be participating in a PIAA sport.

Appointments are not required for the walk-in clinic, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UPMC Outpatient Center, 1160 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

However, students under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them, and all students must bring their PIAA forms.