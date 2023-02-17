Adamstown Borough residents who do not receive at-home mail delivery will now get a free post office box, according to a news release from Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker launched an inquiry into United States Postal Service policies in early February after Adamstown residents were notified their post office box rates would more than double. People who previously paid $62 per year were told they would have to pay $166 because the Adamstown post office is now considered a “competitive” location.

The United States Postal Service told LNP | LancasterOnline in September that anyone who does not have access to mail delivery service is eligible for a free “Group E” post office box. Group E boxes are the “smallest available box that reasonably accommodates their daily mail volume.”

Residents who are eligible for a free post office box but have been paying fees for years can request a maximum two-year refund. The paperwork to apply for the refund, available at lanc.news/POboxes, must be submitted to the Adamstown post office.

Most Adamstown residents can retrieve mail only through a post office box and have paid for their boxes for decades. Steven Ilgenfritz believes he’s paid nearly $1,800 during the 25 years he has lived in Adamstown. Within the borough, only homes on the south side of Willow Street are eligible for home delivery.

West Earl Township residents fought the same battle with the Postal Service when they realized in September they were being charged different fees for the same size box. At the time, the Postal Service refused to offer refunds before reversing course four months later.

Mark Lawrence, a Postal Service spokesperson for central and western Pennsylvania, declined to say why the policy changed and why post office box fees were charged in the first place.

Lawrence did not immediately respond to questions Thursday about how the Postal Service notifies local post offices that its residents could be eligible for free post office boxes.