On Thursday, Jan. 12, all active-duty military and veterans of the Armed Forces can receive a free milkshake at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. PA Dairymen’s Association is offering the free milkshake with the support of Mid Penn Bank, according to a news release.

The free milkshake is part of “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and current service members are encouraged to show military ID, the release said.

“Our veterans and active-duty service members and their families sacrifice so much for us to live in peace and freedom," Dave Smith, executive director of the PA Dairymen’s Association, said in the press release. "Offering them the treat of a delicious Dairymen’s Pa. Farm Show milkshake is a simple way to pay tribute to them on this special day in their honor."

In addition to chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, a new flavor, Orange Cream, debuted at the 2023 Farm Show.