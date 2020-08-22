An event scheduled for Lancaster city aims to help people protect themselves against COVID-19 through education, including instruction on proper sanitizing and mask best practices.

Pennsylvania Department of Health, Highmark, and Latino Connection are partnering on the CATE Mobile Response Unit, which will be at City Center YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, August 28 and 29.

"Everyone who visits will get a tote bag, new mask, hand sanitizer, and other giveaway items from our community partners," Latino Connection spokesperson Stephanie Shirley said in an email.

Organizers note that social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.

CATE stands for Community-Accessible Testing & Education, and the effort is focused on reaching people in low-income communities. it will offer COVID-19 testing at some stops in other counties, but only education in Lancaster.