An event set up to distribute free spotted lanternfly traps in Lancaster County has attracted so much public interest that organizers are now asking prospective participants to preregister.

And that interest is encouraging, according to Amanda Goldsmith, because it likely signals that locals are taking the spread of the destructive insects seriously.

Goldsmith is a spotted lanternfly technician at the Lancaster Conservation District, which has partnered with the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center to host a trap giveaway later this month.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Goldsmith said, commenting on reports of local lanternfly infestations. “I have just been getting endless calls for help.”

Earlier this month, Goldsmith said the seasonal infestation of the crop-destroying insects at least doubled since last year, likely due, in part, to a mild winter that failed to kill off unhatched eggs.

That’s troubling because the invasive insects secrete a sticky liquid, which can coat and kill certain crops by attracting destructive molds.

Goldsmith’s update followed multiple reports citing state officials, who said the number of reported Pennsylvania lanternfly sightings increased by about 500% since 2019.

The insects are believed to have arrived in Pennsylvania’s Berks County in 2014 after stowing away on a shipment from Asia. And they’ve since spread, including in Lancaster County.

The goal is to stop — or at least slow — that spread by capturing and killing the bugs, Goldsmith said, and that’s why the trap giveaway was set up.

Originally, it was expected to be a first-come, first-serve event, but so many local residents expressed interest that organizers decided to create an online registration system.

Interested eventgoers can now sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b44aea82eaafb6-wildlifesafe, Goldsmith said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The number of available traps also has increased to about 130, and some will be set aside for people who show up to the event without registering, she said.

The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia.

The lanternflies likely will remain active through October, when they will develop yellow abdomens, reaching the egg-laying stage of their lifecycle.

“I am just beginning to see the signs of this expansion,” Goldsmith said. “The yellow abdomen is another important sign to squish now before they lay eggs.”

Related coverage