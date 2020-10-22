Free flu shots and COVID-19 tests will be available Friday outside Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St.

The public health outreach, operated out of Pennsylvania’s first COVID-19 mobile response unit, will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Community-Accessible Testing & Education van was made available through a partnership that includes the state Health Department, Latino Connection, Capital Blue Cross, GIANT and Lancaster Health Center, according to a news release.

The purpose of the initiative is to promote health and health education, particularly for those without insurance.

The van is making almost daily stops across Pennsylvania through mid-December.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles