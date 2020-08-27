A COVID-19 mobile response unit will offer free coronavirus tests Friday and Saturday in Lancaster city.

The truck is targeting minority and underserved communities in 16 Pennsylvania counties and will be at the City Center YMCA, 265 Harrisburg Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

State data on COVID-19 cases by racial and ethnic demographics is incomplete, but at least 10,857 Hispanics and 17,963 African Americans/Blacks in Pennsylvania have tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday.

More than 87,600 other cases did not report ethnicity at all, while more than 62,800 cases did not report race, according to the data.

Testing for the coronavirus will take place on a first come, first served bases on both days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until tests run out, according to Latino Connection spokeswoman Stephanie Shirley.

The nasal swab tests will be conducted by Welsh Mountain Health Center and sent to the state Bureau of Laboratories in Exton, where results are expected with 24 to 48 hours, Shirley said.

Tips on how to stay safe and healthy and protective equipment such as hand sanitizer and reusable masks will be distributed.

Social distancing and masking guidelines will be followed at all times.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between the state Department of Health, the Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

“We share a unified purpose of building healthy communities through access to care and education to create a healthy Pennsylvania for all,” state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. “This partnership will help ensure Pennsylvanians, no matter where they live or what language they speak, will have access to COVID-19 testing.”

The COVID-19 mobile response unit is scheduled to make stops in neighboring Berks, Chester, Lebanon and York counties.

A map and full list of testing locations and dates is available on the CATE website.

