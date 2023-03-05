Trusting someone who says they’re being abused and understanding what resources are available are key to helping, experts and advocates say.

“It's very hard to get the courage (to open up) — and a lot of times that's not even that the victim wants to hide it” but abusers are skilled at controlling their victims, said Julie Bancroft, chief public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

If a person says they’re being abused, “trust them,” she urged. Bancroft said it can be hard for a person to know that someone, even a friend, is experiencing domestic violence because abusers are often very personable and friendly in public.

Christine Gilfillan, director of Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, said victims can call 24-hour hotline at 717-299-1249 or text “SAFE” to 61222. Services, which are confidential and free, include an emergency safehouse, transitional housing, safety planning and advocacy, counseling, legal assistance and representation.

“We would just talk through with the person who called what their situation is,” Gilfillan said. “What they need, are they safe, what level of safety planning do they need, and then connect them either with resources that we have here at DVS or with other community resources, as well.”

Gilfillan encourages people to listen and be supportive of victims through showing “concern not judgment,” as well as being familiar with resources to offer practical help.

Rachel Haynes Pinsker, managing attorney at the DVS legal center, said victims should not be asked why they stay and pointed out that leaving an abusive relationship can elevate the risk of danger as the abuser loses control.

“Would you leave if the person who was hurting you was the person you were in love with, the parent of your children, the person who provides you financial support, emotional support? If you've been isolated from friends and family … maybe you have no money, money's been taken from you,” she said. “It would really be a hard decision to make.”