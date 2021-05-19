Franklin & Marshall College will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to learn on campus during the fall semester, the college announced Tuesday.

The 2,400-student private liberal arts college in Lancaster joins a growing list of private colleges and universities requiring the vaccine for students. University of Pennsylvania, Bucknell University and several others across Pennsylvania have made similar announcements in the last month. F&M is the first Lancaster County college to make the move.

Students will need to provide proof of having their final dose of the vaccine by Aug. 1, the college said. To do that, students must submit a scanned copy of their completed vaccination card to the school’s Student Wellness Center at studentwellness@fandm.edu.

The college said it will accommodate those who have approved medical or religious exemptions. Online instruction, however, will not be available for students who refuse to get vaccinated.

The decision to require vaccines is in line with guidance from the American College Health Association. The state Department of Health encourages all college students to get vaccinated, but it hasn’t explicitly said colleges should require vaccines.

Even with the vaccine, all students will be expected to abide by the F&M Pledge promising to follow on-campus health protocols like mask-wearing, physical distancing and self-screening. In addition, students will still be tested twice a week.

Students are also expected to quarantine if they come into contact with someone with COVID-19, except if they are showing no symptoms, it has been at least two weeks since their final vaccine dose, it is within 90 days of their final vaccine dose and they have received approval from the Student Wellness Center to skip quarantine.

F&M does not plan to administer vaccines on campus. Because the community vaccination center at Park City Center is expected to close in June, students must find another vaccination site.

College employees won’t be required to be vaccinated, though F&M is “strongly encouraging, and may soon require, all people on campus to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”