At Friday’s home basketball game against York College, F&M students staged a sit-in after the national anthem that kept the game from being played.
Holding small handmade signs, including ones that read “My culture is not a costume,” and “Do better,” the more than 300 students sat quietly on the court for 10 minutes until an announcement was made that the game was being canceled.
That decision was initially met with boos from the crowd at Mayser Gymnasium, although those were quickly drowned out by cheers from the students on the court.
The game was listed on York College’s website as “postponed,” which means it will be played later.
Minority students at Franklin & Marshall College were outraged after photos of four students wearing “racist” costumes circulated on social media this past weekend. Students held protests Friday condemning the actions of those who wore the costumes.
F&M students sitting on the basketball court before tonight's scheduled home game as a protest against the racially insensitive costumes worn by some students.
