If you hear a chorus of sirens in Lancaster city at noon today, don't worry; it's just a drill.
Franklin & Marshall College will be testing its emergency sirens alongside a pre-recorded message.
The sirens will last around five minutes, according to a tweet from Lancaster city.
Today, Wednesday, August 5 at noon, F&M will be testing their emergency siren. It will go off and a prerecorded message will be relayed over the speaker. The test will last around 5 minutes.— City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) August 5, 2020