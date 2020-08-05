If you hear a chorus of sirens in Lancaster city at noon today, don't worry; it's just a drill.

Franklin & Marshall College will be testing its emergency sirens alongside a pre-recorded message.

The sirens will last around five minutes, according to a tweet from Lancaster city.

Today, Wednesday, August 5 at noon, F&M will be testing their emergency siren. It will go off and a prerecorded message will be relayed over the speaker. The test will last around 5 minutes. — City of Lancaster (@cityoflancpa) August 5, 2020

