Franklin & Marshall College will hold an in-person graduation ceremony May 15 at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, the liberal arts college announced Friday.

The outdoor ceremony will include a combination of live and virtual components, and it will be livestreamed and recorded so the entire Class of 2021, friends, family and community members can participate.

Previously, F&M planned smaller ceremonies for April as a precaution due to the coronavirus. Last year, the college held a virtual commencement.

All graduates, including those who graduated early or studied remotely this spring, are invited to participate in the in-person celebration. In-person guest attendance will be limited because of the need to maintain social distancing. Tickets will be required.

In case of severe weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Alumni Sports & Fitness Center on F&M’s campus and will be restricted to graduates only.