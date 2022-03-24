A Franklin & Marshall baseball player is charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Florida.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by LNP, Franklin & Marshall junior Steven Rizzo, 20, was charged with the sexual battery of a 16-year-old on March 14 in Polk County, Florida. His profile on the baseball team's website indicates Rizzo is from Remsenburg, N.Y.

The age of consent in Florida is 18.

According to the complaint, Rizzo met the girl while the baseball team was on a trip to Winter Haven, Florida. After asking her for her number, the two met up later that evening.

Police allege that Rizzo sexually assaulted the girl in the back of her car in a parking garage, despite repeated statements from the girl that she was uncomfortable.

The police report states that Rizzo said he was aware the girl was uncomfortable with engaging in the sexual activity and with the age difference between them.

Pete Durantine, a spokesperson for the college, confirmed Rizzo was a student but declined to answer whether Rizzo was still on the team or would be allowed to go on future out-of-state trips.

A phone number listed for Rizzo was disconnected as of Thursday afternoon. He was not seen at the team's game Thursday night.

Franklin and Marshall Baseball Coach Ryan Horning said Rizzo had been suspended from the team but declined to comment further.

Rizzo was charged on March 18 and his bail was set at $50,000. Jail records indicate his bond was paid and he was released.

His next court date is scheduled for April 19.