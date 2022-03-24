A Franklin & Marshall baseball player is charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Florida.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by LNP, Franklin & Marshall junior Steven Rizzo, 20, was charged with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old on March 14 in Polk County, Florida.

According to the complaint, Rizzo met the girl while the baseball team was on a trip to Winter Haven, Florida. After asking her for her number, the two went on a date later that evening.

Police allege that Rizzo sexually assaulted the woman in the back of her car in a parking garage, despite repeated statements from the woman that she was uncomfortable.

The police report states that Rizzo was aware the woman was uncomfortable.

Pete Durantine, a spokesman for the college, confirmed Rizzo was a student but declined to answer whether Rizzo was still on the team or would be allowed to go on future out-of-state trips.

A phone number listed for Rizzo was disconnected as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.