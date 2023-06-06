The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has certified a Franklin County man’s flathead catfish, caught May 14 in Lancaster County, as a state record.

Michael Wherley, 46, caught a 66 pound, 6 ounce fish, exceeding the previous state record by more than 10 pounds, the commission said. It took Wherley and his friend, Walter “Tommy” Clark, about 30 minutes to land the fish on a 16-foot bass boat on a section of the Susquehanna River known as Lake Aldred, near Conestoga.

The previous record for flathead catfish in Pennsylvania was 56 pounds and 3 ounces which was caught by a Philadelphia angler in the Schuylkill River in May 2020.

Wherley and Clark kept the fish inside a plastic tote box filled with water and transported it to Columbia Bait and Tackle for inspection, the commission said.

Waterways Conservation Officer Jeff Schmidt verified the weight and species of the fish. Schmidt then went with Wherley to the Columbia River Park boat ramp where the catfish was released back into the river.