Lancaster County has repaired historic buildings, preserved farmland, supported the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, worked to restore Little Conestoga Creek and expanded the Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve and Climbers Run Nature Center - all with money from the state’s fracking industry.

The county received nearly $660,900 in its latest yearly allotment from the Act 13 Impact Fee, which has funneled money from the natural gas industry into local government budgets since its passage in 2012. That revenue was discussed at the county commissioners’ October 2022 budget work session and will fund approved 2023 projects that meet the Act 13 guidelines.

Counties or municipalities that passed an “unconventional well fee” benefit from the part of the Act 13 Impact Fee designed to provide money for areas impacted by drilling. Lancaster County lacks eligible wells and has not passed an unconventional well fee.

The part of the Act 13 Impact Fee intended to fund environmental projects statewide has benefitted Lancaster County. That revenue, distributed through the Marcellus Legacy Fund, has added a total of $5.75 million to the county’s coffers since 2012.

Although counties and municipalities that generate unconventional well fee funds must report back to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission how those funds are spent, local governments that receive Marcellus Legacy Fund revenue do not have to report expenditures to the commission.

Lancaster County currently holds nearly $840,000 in rollover funds from the 12 years that the Act 13 Impact Fee has generated revenue for local governments. Details of each year’s allotment, from the projects submitted to the projects approved by the county commissioners, can be found by sifting through the meeting minutes from each year’s budget work sessions.

Organizations that wish to submit Act 13 project proposals for Lancaster County’s next budget cycle have until Sept. 22 to contact the county’s budget services department.

Project proposals submitted by Sept. 22 will be included on the Oct. 3 agenda for the county’s budget work session. At that time, the rollover funds will be in play as the county commissioners review proposals for projects that could begin in 2024.

County funds environmental causes

Since 2012, Lancaster County commissioners have approved project proposals from the Lancaster County Conservancy, Lancaster County Conservation District, Lancaster Farmland Trust, Lancaster Agriculture Council, Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board, Susquehanna National Heritage Area and the Steinman Foundation.

The Lancaster Farmland Trust and the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board took home the most money, with nearly $2.27 million going to the trust and $940,000 going to the board. The Lancaster Agriculture Council received $70,000.

The conservancy and the conservation district received $120,000 and $360,000, respectively, across the past 12 years. The conservancy’s money went into the Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve and the Climbers Run Nature Center. The conservation district used its funds for conservation education and staff salaries needed to operate those programs.

The Steinman Foundation received $100,000 to help with design and engineering work for the Little Conestoga Creek Blue Green Corridor project that aims to restore 2.5 miles of the impaired creek.

The Susquehanna National Heritage Area, which follows the Susquehanna River through Lancaster and York counties, has benefitted from a total of $150,000 in Act 13 Impact Fee revenue allocated to Lancaster County.

Mark Platts, president of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, said the nonprofit requests $30,000 annually from Lancaster County Act 13 funds and splits that money between regional programs and projects of benefit to Lancaster County residents and the management of the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center.

New roof for historic market

Lancaster County also approved Act 13 funds to help preserve one of Lancaster city’s most well-known historic landmarks.

Lancaster Central Market received $250,000 in Act 13 funds in the form of a pledge toward the Raise the Roof campaign that ran from 2016 to 2021. Central Market Trust Executive Director Melissa Siwiec said in an email that the money was needed to “replace the severely leaking shingle roof of the Market House, with a more historically accurate slate roof in line with building requirements for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.”

Siwiec said Lancaster city had pledged $250,000 toward the repair drive but it was contingent on the county matching that pledge. Board members secured a matching pledge from the county commissioners and the roof and tower tiles were successfully replaced, she added.

A 2022 FAQ report from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania notes:

“Under Section 2315 of Act 13, revenues from the Marcellus Legacy Fund for open space may be used for ‘the planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, natural areas, community conservation and beautification projects, community and heritage parks and water resource management. Funds may be used to acquire lands for recreational or conservation purposes and land damaged or prone to drainage by storms or flooding.’ Counties should use the language of the statute to determine whether a project fits within those parameters.”

The FAQ also notes that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has stated that “counties may use Marcellus Legacy Fund for open space for purchasing easements through the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program.”

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.

Want to see our latest stories highlighting local and national business headlines? Sign up for our free weekly Business newsletter here.