Lancaster city police have charged a fourth person in the drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old Lancaster man in May.

Vladimir Junior Paltan, 27, of Lancaster, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

He is at large and police are searching for him.

Police said he was the driver of the Volkswagen Passat the night that Gardner was shot and killed in the 500 block of Chestnut Street on May 30.

Vladimir is the older brother of Brian Jonah Paltan, 21, who was charged with homicide and related charges in August.

Anyone who know where Paltan may be is asked to call Detective Tom Ginder at 717-735-3345 or email gindert@lancasterpolice.com. Tipsters can also call Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Tip can also be submitted through CrimeWatch or by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Previously reported:

The shooting happened after Ryan Rivera, 21, who was also charged in August, and Brian Paltan confronted Gardner and a female walking on Fulton Street, according to charging documents. Rivera indicated he wanted to fight Gardner at that time and followed him on the 300 block of East Fulton Street, the documents show. Gardner and the female continued to Shippen Street and split up.

Rivera and Brian Paltan confronted Gardner again back on East Fulton Street, where Brian Paltan tried to punch Gardner, according to charging documents. Gardner ran off, and the men chased him down Tobacco Avenue.

The pursuit culminated with Brian Paltan and Rivera in Brian's car following Gardner in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street and shots fired at him from the vehicle, according to the charging documents.

Police recovered three spent shell casings from 9 mm handguns on Tobacco Avenue. Two were later identified as being from one gun, and the third was from a different gun, according to charging documents.

Four casings were found at the homicide scene on East Chestnut and were determined to be identical to two of the Tobacco Avenue casings, police said.

Police searched Brian Paltan's car June 11 and found a 9 mm handgun with ammunition that matched the one casing on Tobacco Avenue.

A third man was also charged in August with two counts of hindering apprehension and giving false information related to the homicide: Daniel Pineda, 21, also of Lancaster.