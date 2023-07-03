Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 26, and Sunday, July 2.

1. 5 day trips within an hour's drive of Lancaster County

From the LNP | LancasterOnline archives:

Lancaster County is a vibrant community with plenty of options for residents and tourists to explore the area. But if you're looking for adventure outside of county borders, there are gems within an hour's drive worth checking out.

From a safari to caverns, an observation tower to a bustling main street that gives Lititz a run for its money, here are five destinations to consider visiting.

2. Fireworks in Lancaster County 2023: 12 Fourth of July fireworks shows to look out for

Soon enough, Lancaster County's skies will be peppered with colorful fireworks that commemorate the Fourth of July.

This year, July 4 falls on a Tuesday. So, many venues have selected different dates to launch fireworks and celebrate with accompanying events.

But, that's actually good news for fireworks enthusiasts, as it means there are four different dates to see a light show in the sky.

Here are 12 places to see Fourth of July fireworks in Lancaster County in 2023.

3. Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association says company can’t sell ‘Farm Show Milkshakes’

From the team at Lancaster Farming:

RC Herr LLC of Harrisburg continues to market “Farm Show Milkshakes” even though it’s been told to stop, the Dairymen’s Association said in a lawsuit filed June 6 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The association said it had a licensing agreement with RC Herr from 2017 to 2021 in which the company sold milkshakes at events beyond the Farm Show, but not at the Harrisburg expo itself.

Since that arrangement ended, RC Herr has continued to sell shakes under the name “Farm Show Milkshakes” at events and has set up a website and social media promoting itself.

The Dairymen’s Association said RC Herr’s marketing is misleading customers and causing financial harm to the dairy nonprofit.

4. Pa. DEP issues code red air quality alert for the entire state Thursday

Poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires returned to Lancaster County and is expected to last through the week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

The DEP issued a code red air quality alert for the state of Pennsylvania all day Thursday, and said the smoky haze will likely persist through at least Friday, with a possibility of relief Saturday.

A code red alert means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population and people should refrain from going outdoors. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

5. Man dies after Lancaster city crash Thursday, coroner IDs victim

Gabriel Wise, 30, of Lancaster city, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The coroner's office ruled Wise's cause of death to be accidental.

Emergency crews responded to West Walnut and North Charlotte streets around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, according to Lancaster city police.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV, police said. Wise, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.