A Coatesville man pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth sentenced Brandon Bills, 41, to five to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the killing of Pitch, a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said. Bills pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery and a criminal conspiracy to commit burglary.

Bills was the fourth and final defendant in the case, according to the release. Bills testified against the three other defendants – Kristopher Smith, 46, of Narvon, was previously convicted of first-degree murder; Christopher Lyles, 36 of Glen Mills, and Michael Baker, 43, of Folcroft, Delaware County, both convicted of second-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, the four men somehow learned that Pitch planned to withdraw a large amount of money from a retirement account. Bills stayed in the car while Smith, Lyles and Baker entered Pitch’s Salisbury Township home on Timothy Road on Dec. 2, 2016, the release said. Pitch was fatally shot in the head and torso, and upon returning to the vehicle, Smith told Bills that “it didn’t go as planned,” the release said.

Pitch’s brother found his body in the ransacked home on Dec. 4, 2016. Pitch's brother found him after going to the house to check on his brother after he didn't show up to work, according to previous coverage.

Police arrested the four men in April 2018 and charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

-Ashworth sentenced Baker to life in prison in December 2021.

-Ashworth sentenced Lyles to life in prison in August 2020. Lyles appealed his sentence, but the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled in April to uphold the sentence.

-A jury convicted Smith first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy in August 2022. Smith faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Ashworth will sentence Smith after a pre-sentence investigation.