Manheim Township resident Chris Dissinger regularly travels Route 222 to Ephrata to visit family members. But if he’s making the trip during the morning or evening rush, he avoids the highway and its interchange with Route 30.

“I just know better because it’s always backed up,” he said during a stop at the Sheetz at 1699 Oregon Pike this week.

Traffic jams on Route 222 south and Route 30 east near the interchange have become a part of everyday life. State officials recognize that and are attempting to address it with a $72 million overhaul of the interchange in Manheim Township.

The project is scheduled to begin Sunday night, weather permitting, and won’t be completed until September 2027.

Plans call for Route 222 to get an additional lane in both directions from the interchange to a point approximately 1 mile north, using the existing grass median. Two heavily used exit ramps will also get an additional lane, which will require replacing two bridges over Route 30.

Related News:

Years of work planned

For at least the first year of the project, Route 30 eastbound will be reduced to two lanes. Route 222 will remain two lanes in each direction. During the first few weeks of the project, there will be temporary nighttime lane closures as crews put up barriers.

The first phase of the project, expected to last until summer 2024, includes paving the new ramps and the median of Route 222.

During the second phase, expected to last until 2025, crews will begin replacing the bridges over Route 30.

The new two-lane bridges will be constructed one at a time to keep traffic flowing through the project. After the first one opens, crews will demolish the existing one-lane bridges and build the second one. The state Department of Transportation says rolling stops will be required on Route 30 when crews demolish the old bridges and erect new steel beams.

Outside the Oregon Pike Sheetz, located less than a mile from the interchange, area residents said they have mixed feelings about going through a four-year project and the associated traffic delays, even if they understand the need for the project.

Manheim Township resident Mike Holmes said the project is needed, but that he’s not looking forward to construction-related delays.

“It’s going to go from bad to really bad,” he said.

Want the top headlines sent to your inbox first thing each morning? Sign up for our free daily A.M. newsletter here.

Isaac Ludwig said it’s undeniable that the county’s highway infrastructure needs to be upgraded as the area’s desirability grows, especially with the rise of remote work. The Manheim Township resident works as a highway designer but is not involved with the routes 222-30 project.

“Whether it’s fortunate or unfortunate, the expansion of the roadway is going to be a necessity for the expansion of Lancaster County,” he said.

Traffic bottleneck

Officials say the project is needed now because the traffic bottleneck created by the 222-30 interchange has worsened as Lancaster County’s population has increased.

“Between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m., Route 222 is basically a parking lot,” said Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, whose district includes part of the project area.

Since 2002, when PennDOT expanded Route 30 to six lanes, the number of vehicles on Route 30 between the interchange and Oregon Pike has increased by 78% to 130,000 vehicles per day.

Over that same time, Lancaster County’s population has grown by about 74,000 people, with new developments replacing farms in rural townships along the two highways.

Republican state Rep. Steve Mentzer, whose district includes part of the project, said there were some who believed Route 222 should have been upgraded along with Route 30, and the need has only increased since that time.

“Increasing Route 222 to six lanes and increasing the ramp and bridge capacity should go some way to reducing the congestion and making that area – which has seen many accidents because of the stopped traffic on a state highway – much safer and easier to travel,” he said.

Necessary expansion

The new three-lane section of Route 222 will end between the Eden Road and Landis Valley Road bridges, near Manheim Township’s Stoner Park. PennDOT also plans to lower Route 222 underneath the bridge to increase the clearance to 16 feet 5 inches. New drainage basins will be built along the road to handle water runoff that currently goes into the grass median.

The ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30 west will get a second lane. The exit ramps will lead into the exits for Route 272 north (Oregon Pike), and Lititz and Fruitville pikes.

The ramp from Route 30 east to Route 222 north will also get an additional lane.

PennDOT also plans to construct eight new sections of noise barriers, which block the view and noise from the highway, similar to those already in place along the ramp connecting eastbound Route 30 and northbound Route 222. Most of the new barriers will be located along the widened section of Route 222.

J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor for the interchange project..