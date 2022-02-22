Four area teenagers will be charged after firing a gel gun at students on the Millersville University campus Sunday night, the school announced.

The teens, who all live locally and attend area high schools but whose names were not provided, will each be charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, the school said in a statement to students Tuesday afternoon.

The teens admitted to driving through campus and off-campus housing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, shooting at students walking with what was initially believed to be a BB gun, the school said. The teens were in fact firing a gel gun, which can be used in games similar to paintball that require eye protection and other safety rules.

Four university students were struck by pellets, including one who was hit in the cheek and head. All four students were on or near the university’s Millersville campus at the time.

Police received numerous tips from students and community members, primarily through texts in the LiveSafe campus safety app. Investigators said the tips were “greatly appreciated.”

University police were assisted by Millersville Borough police in the investigation.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Tuesday evening.