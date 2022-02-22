Four area teenagers will be charged after firing a gel gun at students on the Millersville University campus Sunday night, the school announced.

The teens, who all live locally and attend area high schools but whose names were not provided, will each be charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, the school said in a statement to students Tuesday afternoon.

Three of the teenagers are juveniles and one is 18 years old, said Janet Kacskos, a university spokesperson.

None of the teens had been arrested as of Tuesday night, Kacskos said. The name of the 18-year-old will be released when he is processed and charged, possibly later in the week.

The teens admitted to driving through campus and off-campus housing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, shooting at pedestrians in the area with what was initially believed to be a BB gun, the school said. The teens were in fact firing a gel gun, which can be used in games similar to paintball that require participants to wear eye protection and follow other safety rules.

Four university students were struck by pellets, including one who was hit in the cheek and head. All four students were on or near the university’s Millersville campus at the time.

Investigators identified the teenagers through tips that came in through the university's LiveSafe campus safety app, Kacskos said. Police received numerous tips from students and community members, primarily through the app, which investigators said were “greatly appreciated," according to the statement.

University police were assisted by Millersville Borough police in the investigation.