Four Seasons Produce, of Ephrata, needs workers. Van rides for Lancaster residents has helped.

Lancaster resident Luis Arroyo, 35, has a car, but most days prefers to make the 18-mile trip to work at Four Seasons Produce, near Ephrata, in a commuter van his employer subsidizes.

“It’s a reasonable price, and it really saves on gas,” said Arroyo, who operates a high-lift forklift at the Four Seasons warehouse.

Arroyo is among about 30 Four Seasons workers from Lancaster city who regularly commute in a 15-passenger van that Four Seasons and High Concrete, near Denver, have subsidized since March in hopes of filling jobs for early-morning and late-night shifts in today’s tight labor market.

The companies are testing the concept of connecting unemployed and under-employed residents in high-poverty Lancaster with full-time jobs at their plants in northern Lancaster County. Regular bus service stops a few miles away from the plants and isn’t available at all for late-shift workers.

Tepid interest

So far, ridership of the Your Job Connection shuttle — two Red Rose Access vans shuttling hourly between eight stops in Lancaster and the workplaces — has been tepid, evidence of the difficulty companies have in finding workers. The number of rides peaked at 880 in August, falling to 612 in November.

But the companies are staying the course. They plan to step up recruitment in January with a media campaign that highlights the rides as a selling point.

“I’m not convinced that we’ve maxed out, and I think we have the potential to drive that number higher,” said Nelson Longenecker, vice president of business innovation at Four Seasons. “It’s a viable way to connect people with jobs. I’m even more confident of that, seeing it grow to this extent.”

Since launching the van, Four Seasons has cut in half about 70 job openings. Most were brought on as temporary workers through an employment agency, and the company has since hired a handful of them.

High Concrete, which needs higher skilled workers, has had less success with the van as a recruitment tool.

Funding

The two companies pay $64 a month for each rider, and workers pay $40 monthly, a pre-tax deduction from their paychecks. The Red Rose Transit Authority subsidizes the rest of the cost, which is about $20,000 monthly.

Meanwhile, the Lancaster Chamber is seeking grants totaling $135,000.

“We can keep it going another six months at least,” said David Kilmer, executive director of South Central Transit Authority, which includes Red Rose. “I think it’s just a really important service, getting people to jobs. I want to make sure we give it a good, fair chance.”

Arroyo, who Four Seasons hired last June, thinks more co-workers should consider taking the van. He has a seven-minute walk from his home on Columbia Avenue to catch the 4:12 a.m. van at Lancaster United Labor Council, 675 Manor St., one of seven pick-up stops in the city. He gets to work at 4:55 a.m. for a shift that starts at 5:30 a.m. For the ride home, he catches the 4:20 p.m. van.

The job shuttle grew out of conversations the Lancaster Chamber initiated in 2017 involving about 18 employers in northern Lancaster County, said Heather Valudes, the Chamber’s community impact director.

Two companies are currently exploring the possibility of van rides for their workers, Valudes said. At least one company has expressed interest in setting up van service for Reading residents.