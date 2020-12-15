Four local attorneys, including the second-ranking prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office, are seeking the county GOP endorsement to replace Judge James P. Cullen on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Cullen retired at the end of 2019, and his seat remains unfilled.

The candidates seeking the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s endorsement are Todd Brown, Ted Kennett, JoAnne Murphy and Shawn P. McLaughlin.

Area Republican committees will start holding straw polls later this month. Though the polls are non-binding, they reflect the level of support among rank-and-file party activists for the different candidates. The full county GOP committee will vote on the endorsement on Feb. 16.

Lancaster County Democratic Committee chair Diane Topakian said no democratic candidates are currently seeking the party's endorsement for Cullen's seat.

The Lancaster Bar Association, through its judiciary committee, will interview candidates, review questionnaires and poll its members on who is best suited to serve on the local bench.

The committee uses three ratings when determining a candidate’s qualifications: “not recommended,” “recommended,” and “highly recommended.” The criteria on which the ratings are based are integrity, legal knowledge and ability, professional experience, judicial temperament, diligence, health, financial responsibility and public service.

Brown currently serves as the first assistant district attorney for Lancaster County, and previously as the county’s chief public defender. In 2019 he also sought the RCLC's endorsement for a judicial seat, but lost in the second round of voting to former District Attorney Craig Stedman, who went on to win the election.

Brown was rated as “recommended” by the Lancaster Bar Association at the time.

Kennett works as a personal injury attorney at Katherman, Briggs & Greenberg, and previously clerked for former Lancaster County Common Pleas judge Michael A. Georgelis and worked as an assistant district attorney. He was most recently rated “highly recommended.”

JoAnne Murphy, a solo practitioner serving as a court-appointed divorce master and guardian ad litem, has previously sought the committee’s endorsement for judicial appointments, and was most recently rated “high recommended.”

Shawn P. McLaughlin is a Lancaster-based attorney at Trinity Law and serves on the board of Water Street Health Services. He was most recently rated “not recommended.”

The bar association hopes to issue new recommendations by mid-January.