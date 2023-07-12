A crash that involved a horse and buggy in Salisbury Township on Tuesday night left four people injured.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Martin Road at 9:52 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash. Medics from Chester County also responded.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said two vehicles were involved, including a horse and buggy. Four people were transported to a local hospital. The horse's condition is unclear.

All lanes are closed on Old Philadelphia Pike between Snake Lane and Springville Road, according to 511PA.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.