The man who struck a horse and buggy with his vehicle Tuesday night in Salisbury Township was distracted by looking at the GPS on his phone, police said.

By the time he looked up from his phone, according to state police, the man’s 2020 Ford Explorer was right behind the buggy on Old Philadelphia Pike at Martin Road.

Despite his attempts to avoid a collision, the man struck the back of the buggy, overturning it and ejecting its passengers onto the road.

Four occupants of the buggy were transported to Lancaster General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. As of Thursday morning, two had been discharged with minor injuries, and the other two were being examined for possible broken bones and head injuries.

Police did not indicate whether the driver would face charges, nor did they release the condition of the horse.

According to the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13% of all crashes in 2021 involved distracted drivers. Those crashes killed 3,522 people and injured an estimated 362,415.