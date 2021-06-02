Four people were displaced after a fire damaged an Akron duplex on Monday, according to the Akron Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of South 9 Street at 9:24 a.m., where they found a heavy fire coming from the attic of a duplex, according to dispatch reports.

The fire was mostly contained to the building’s attic and was under control shortly after 10 a.m., said fire chief Tim Hoffman.

“Fire crews did a really good job of stopping the fire from spreading,” he said.

The blaze displaced two families of two people each, all adults, Hoffman said.

The American Red Cross has been notified of the families’ displacements and will be stepping in to assist them, Hoffman said. An insurance company will be assisting the families with long-term arrangements as well.

Hoffman could not provide an estimate as to the property damage sustained during the fire.

A fire investigator has not reached a conclusion as to what caused the blaze as of Wednesday, Hoffman said.

No one was injured.