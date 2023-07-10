Kyle Ober, one of the founders of Lancaster-based RiJuice, was mourning the loss of the stand in Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market that helped launch the company’s success as a wholesaler of cold-pressed juices.

The RiJuice stand at Broad Street Market, which opened in 2016, was in a part of the brick part of the historic Harrisburg market destroyed by the early Monday fire.

“Broad Street is a really special place and I have no doubt the market will come back stronger,” Ober said Monday, adding that RiJuice hopes to return to to a rebuilt Broad Street Market.

“We tentatively plan to continue operations immediately the old-fashioned way, outside with a tent and cooler,” he said.

For Rijuice, the market stand was a link to the company’s early days when most of the juice it sold was from its own retail locations. Today, RiJuice is mostly a wholesaler, distributing its juice from an East Lampeter Township production facility to 229 grocery stores and cafes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

Without the Broad Street Market stand, RiJuice’s sole retail location is its stand at Lancaster Central Market which opened in 2015, the year after Ober and Cullen Ferral began making juice in the basement of Tellus 360 in Lancaster city.