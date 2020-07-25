Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved in the drowning death of a Lancaster County woman in a pond outside of a Lebanon County mental health facility.

That’s according to Cornwall Borough police Chief Bruce Harris, who admitted that not all questions about the Friday afternoon death at WellSpan Philhaven mental and behavioral health campus have been answered. The campus is located in West Cornwall Township.

“At this time we do not suspect there was any foul play involved, but we do not know how or why she entered the water,” Harris said in a Saturday afternoon email.

Harris also said the woman’s identity was being withheld.

“Because she was a patient at a mental health facility, we will not release her name,” he said.

A receptionist speaking on behalf of Lebanon County Coroner Jeffrey Yocum said Saturday that he would not be sharing additional information because the drowning is still being investigated.

According to police, officers and emergency medical responders were called about 2:14 p.m. Friday to Wellspan Philhaven, where the 46-year-old woman -- an inpatient at the facility -- was found in a pond.

Harris said the pond -- north of the main building on the campus at 283 South Butler Road -- is not surrounded by a fence.

Attempts to resuscitate the Lancaster County woman were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead by a representative of the Lebanon County Coroner’s office, police said.

On Saturday, WellSpan spokeswoman Amy Walsh said she could not comment on the death. But she gave a description of the Philhaven facility.

“WellSpan Philhaven offers mental health services to children and adolescents, adults, families, seniors, couples and members from plain communities throughout central Pennsylvania,” she said. “Our levels of care include inpatient, day hospital and outpatient, as well as services in the home, school and community.”

