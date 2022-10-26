There are fossils in Manheim Township that give a glimpse into the species alive when Lancaster County was an ocean floor.

Two of them, the trilobites Olenellus and Wanneria, are about 512 million years old, according to Franklin & Marshall College geologist Roger Thomas. They date to the Cambrian Explosion, a time of great diversification of marine life on Earth.

Over the last 100 years, fossils have been discovered at the Fruitville Quarry on Beacon Hill Road, a quiet street that’s lined with single family homes except for the quarry, which has been owned by F&M since the 1950s. The fossils found there, along with other fossils, are exhibited at the North Museum of Science and Nature, 400 College Ave., and in the F&M’s Department of Earth and Environment.

Other fossils of the same age, including the earliest known marine snails, have been found more recently from a basement excavation off Buch Avenue, less than half a mile away.

Chris Haefner and Roger Thomas will speak on local fossils at a meeting of the Lancaster County Fossil and Mineral Club. Haefner, president of the club, and his wife, Cathy, founded the club about 10 years ago. He will talk about a new fossil echinoderm that he discovered north of the city of York, which of the same age as two Manheim Township fossils. He has donated two fossils to the collection of London's Natural History Museum. Thomas will speak about Cambrian age fossils from Lancaster and York counties, their collectors and their roles in the Cambrian Explosion of marine animal life. Thomas said Kerry Matt – a longtime collector, trader and dealer in minerals and fossils - and Haefner are currently the most successful collectors in Lancaster and York counties in discovering scientifically significant fossils from the past 130 years. He said Haefner and Matt have found some important new material, some of which has not yet been described.

The quarry lot features a lawn in front against a chain link fence, which is kept locked. The quarry behind the fence is in a wooded area, where walking is treacherous because of the hilly terrain, which is extensively over grown with mile-a-minute weed and poison ivy.

The floor of the quarry exposes small and large rocks. Hammering rocks open reveals fossils.

Millions of years ago, Thomas said, this region was “a continental shelf off the margin of the ancient continent of Laurentia, a precursor of modern North America and at the margin of the Iapetus Ocean near the equator, running east to west.” In other words, Lancaster County was on the ocean floor.

Over the past 100 years, the quarry has yielded 25 to 30 kinds of fossils of long extinct animals, nearly all hand-size or smaller marine animals.

“Trilobites are not ancestors of crabs and lobsters, but they are distant relatives - animals with external skeletons,” Thomas said.

“Geology Today,” an international geological magazine, features an article, “Documentation by Citizen Scientists/Naturalists of the ‘Cambrian Explosion’ in Pennsylvania,” by Thomas in the March/April 2021 issue.

The article features H. Justin Roddy, who lived from 1856 to 1943; he was a teacher at the former Millersville Normal School and a professor of geology and curator of natural history at F&M for 17 years. The Camptostroma roddyi fossil, a primitive relative of starfish and sand dollars from the Fruitville Quarry, is named after him.

The quarry exposes the larger Kinzers Formation, which runs east of Kinzers, north of Lancaster and across the Susquehanna River to York, with a base of shale where good fossils occur, Thomas said.

“The Kinzers Formation is well known for its rich variety of fossils that are intermediate in age, between those of the famous fossils from the Burgess shale in British Columbia, in Canada, to Chengjiang, in China.

“The major important issue is fossils found at those three formations all existed during the time of the Cambrian Explosion, a term used to refer to the great diversification of marine animal life between 540-500 million years ago. Examples are mollusks – snails, slugs, mussels and squid; arthropods – crabs, lobsters and insects, which are skeleton-shedding animals; and echinoderms, which today include starfish and sand dollars.”

Before this diversification, life on earth was limited largely to micro-organisms, algae and bacteria, Thomas explained. Then came the great expansion of marine life, which the late Stephen Jay Gould - an American paleontologist, evolutionary biologist and historian of science – focused on in his book, “Wonderful Life.”

The British Columbia and China sites have more perfectly preserved fossils and more diversity, Thomas said. But the Kinzers Formation was quite diverse and and has some very nicely preserved animals, the trilobite Lancastria and the enigmatic early echinoderm Camptostroma that are unique to Kinzers.