A partnership of Landis Quality Living and Benchmark Construction is proposing to develop a 55-plus residential community on a Manheim area property formerly owned by a Worley & Obetz executive.

The 20-acre parcel on Doe Run Road is among the last six Lancaster County properties once owned by Worley & Obetz executives and their relatives to be recently sold at auctions run by the trustee overseeing the firm’s bankruptcy liquidation.

The sale of the local parcels, which ended a three-year dispute over their fate, has raised more than $5 million for the company’s creditors, U.S. Bankruptcy Court records show.

At the same time, the transactions are bringing new uses to some of the sites and reviving existing uses at others, including a self-storage complex and a multitenant commercial property.

The biggest new use would be at 149 Doe Run Road just outside Manheim Borough in Penn Township. The site, now being farmed, is zoned for mixed use, which would allow the proposed development of 170 rental units plus small commercial uses, such as a doctor’s office and restaurant.

Landis Quality Living, an affiliate of Landis Communities, believes the project would “meet a significant need for middle-market housing and fit well within the Manheim community,” said Beth Trout, vice president of advancement and communications at Landis Communities.

Subject to township reviews and approvals, the first phase could open as soon as August 2023. The second and final phase could be occupied as early as 2025. Trout said it was too early in the development process to estimate the project cost.

Preliminary plans call for 18,000 square feet of commercial space, three three-story apartment buildings and 15 buildings of townhouses, arranged into clusters facing inward toward open spaces to form “pocket neighborhoods.”

The independent living development would be aimed at middle-income singles and couples earning $30,000 to $80,000 annually, Trout said. The Danner Trust, which supported the now-closed Danner Home in Manheim for the elderly, has donated $830,000 to subsidize part of the rent on an undetermined number of units for tenants who qualify.

Landis Quality Living and Benchmark presented a conceptual plan for the as-yet-unnamed venture to the township supervisors Monday. No vote was taken.

Township Manager Mark Hiester called the location “a good site” for the project, because it’s accessible from Doe Run and Stiegel Valley roads, properly zoned, served by public water and sewer, and next to the Manheim Shopping Center, which includes a grocery store, pharmacy, restaurant and hardware store.

Family business

Worley & Obetz was a Manheim-based family owned energy business that imploded in May 2018 when it was discovered that CEO Jeffrey Lyons had padded the books with $2 billion in phony business over 15 years to trick lenders, led by Fulton Bank, into approving $67 million in loans.

Once the scam was uncovered, the business unraveled in three weeks, costing all 275 employees their jobs. Lyons and two accomplices pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison; Lyons got a 14-year sentence.

Separately, Worley & Obetz’s bankruptcy liquidation brought scrutiny of the business by a court-appointed trustee, Christine Shubert, whose job includes recovering the most money possible for its creditors. As part of that effort, she determined that 17 properties in three states bought by company executives and relatives, for personal use or as personal investments, were funded in part by tapping Worley & Obetz’s fraudulently enhanced cash reserves.

The tainted source of the funds made the deals improper, Shubert said, regardless of whether the executives and relatives knew the true source of the money. Shubert also argued the company received no benefit from those unneeded properties. As a result, Shubert said, she was entitled to take the properties and sell them at auction, for the benefit of the company's creditors, who were owed $90 million. The company insiders disagreed, saying the company benefited from the use of the facilities.

Shubert also accused vice chairman Seth Obetz of breach of fiduciary duty for failing to detect the fraud, which Obetz disputed, saying he’d been tricked along with the banks. Obetz added that he led other parts of the company than Lyons, and even worked in a different building than Lyons.

The trustee reached a settlement last October with Lyons and his accomplices, as well as Obetz and relatives who had a stake in the properties. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, insiders agreed to transfer ownership of 12 properties, including the six here, and other assets to Shubert, with a total value exceeding $6.8 million.

The settlement was approved by a bankruptcy judge in December, leading to the sale of the local properties this spring.

New owners, new life

Landis Quality Living and Benchmark formed a partnership to buy 149 Doe Run Road for $995,000 in May, court records show.

Two other sizable sites a block away are being revitalized by local entrepreneur Jared Mizrahi, founder of PCI Auctions.

Doe Run Self Storage, 60-62 Doe Run Road, which stayed open but was not charging rent or securing new clients, this month reopened as Manheim Self Storage, said PCI spokeswoman Chrissy Stoltz. The 100-unit property began clearing out its 39 abandoned units and seeking replacement clients.

Mizrahi, who’s bought the contents of abandoned units elsewhere for years to auction, said: “I've always wanted to get into the other side of the business.” He paid $1.65 million for the 4.2-acre property, court records show. Also on the property is a commercial tenant, Auto Graphics.

Mizrahi also bought a 7.2-acre commercial property across the street at 55 Doe Run Road for $1.4 million, court records show.

Without active management, roughly three-fourths of the property’s 33,000 square feet has fallen vacant, Stoltz said, including spaces last occupied by industrial fastener firm Fastenal and Amerigreen, a wholesale energy supplier owned by Worley & Obetz. Current tenants are Greenthirteen, a collectibles shop, and a storage tenant.

Stoltz said the site, being marketed for lease by Compass Real Estate, is drawing “a lot of interest” from prospective tenants.

The other significant property to change hands is 202 Greenfield Road, a 2.9-acre site in East Lampeter Township, which Worley & Obetz used as the headquarters of its commercial division and a WoGo fuel station location.

After standing idle for three years, the parcel was bought by a partnership including James Guerin, owner of JG Environmental, which paid $1.67 million for the site, court records show. (Guerin’s father, also named James Guerin, founded the former International Signal & Control.)

Guerin has leased part of the parcel to JG for administrative offices and fleet parking, while continuing to use its 776 Flory Mill Road location for nonhazardous waste processing. He’s leased the former Amerigreen station to Quarles, the largest operator of automated fueling stations for commercial fleets in the mid-Atlantic region, with more than 125 locations in six states. It will open in October.

A fifth former Worley & Obetz property to change hands is a small commercial property at 41 Doe Run Road. It was sold for $212,500 to Manheim resident Kenneth L. Hameloth, court records show. Hameloth has his Edward Jones financial advising business there.

A similar parcel next door went through the auction process but ended up with the same owner as before. Obetz used a right of first refusal contained in the settlement to buy back a small converted house at 45 Doe Run Road, paying $212,500 too. Obetz is using it as the office for his Seth Energy, which provides propane and heating oil, and does HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. It has 17 employees.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.