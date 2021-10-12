A former WGAL anchor has signed with Fox News Channel to serve as a New York-based correspondent.

Brittany Garzillo previously covered traffic and news in studio daily as an anchor for the NBC affiliate WGAL-TV in Lancaster between 2018 and 2020, Fox said in a news release. She will begin her new role in New York with Fox this month.

Garzillo has worked for the Fox-owned and operated WFLD-TV in Chicago since March 2020, serving as an on-air reporter for evening newscasts, including breaking news such as mass shootings, protests and COVID-19-related stories. Garzillo was also a fill-in solo anchor for weekend morning newscasts for three months.

Prior to WGAL, Garzillo was a reporter, producer and host for the PBS station WLVT-TV in Bethlehem on FOCUS, a half-hour weekly news magazine program covering topics ranging from public affairs to economic development.

Garzillo is a graduate of Moravian College with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies.