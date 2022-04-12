One year after Grandview Church disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church over the denomination’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues, the free-standing church in Manheim Township will mark a historic milestone this month when it celebrates its first ordination service.

Elizabeth Ann Fulmer, a 2020 graduate of Lancaster Theological Seminary and one of Grandview’s associate pastors, will be ordained at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Road.

“The word that comes to mind when I think of my ordination is a blend of gratitude, always impressed and proud of how Grandview follows ... God’s nudging with bravery and commitment. This is a big step, and I’m grateful for Grandview for making this happen,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer, 31, said the process of discerning God’s call on her life and working towards ordination has been long and overwhelming, but she values the collaborative spirit of everyone involved.

“It’s a first for me but also a first for all of us together,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer began attending Grandview with her parents as a teenager. She joined the church staff in 2014, growing in her role as a worship leader. She preaches regularly and provides spiritual care to church members.

A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and Millersville University, Fulmer studied at Berklee College of Music. She is an assistant coach on the McCaskey High School track & field team.

“We are doing our first ordination service, in concert with three like-hearted congregations on the issue of Christ-centered calling to minister to all people. Liz is already an associate pastor but doesn’t have sacramental authority. All that will change once she is ordained,” said Grandview lead pastor Andrea Brown.

“Andrea has known me since I was a teenager going to worship. She saw something in me when I got involved with the music program, and she nurtured my talents and made space for me. So much of my ministry has been informed by her teachings, leadership and support,” Fulmer said.

The UMC, a 12-million-member multinational denomination does not allow ordained pastors to perform same-sex marriages, risking disciplinary action if they do, and "practicing" LGBTQ people cannot become ordained pastors, according to the church's book of discipline. The UMC is facing multiple proposals to divide along theological lines. A denomination-wide change cannot go into effect without the approval of the General Conference. The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the conference twice, but it is now scheduled for August.

At a special session of the General Conference in 2019, the top policy-making body of the UMC, delegates voted, by 438-384, to uphold the statement that the practice of homosexuality is “incompatible with Christian teaching” and to impose sanctions on member churches if they ordained LGBTQ pastors or performed same-sex marriages.

Grandview saw these rules as unjust, and the church began contemplating disaffiliation.

“The local congregation felt called to leave the denomination it had been a part of for more than 75 years because of the harm caused by the UMC’s ongoing discrimination against LGBTQ people,” Brown said.

In 2020, members of Grandview United Methodist Church voted 174 to 5 to begin disaffiliation talks with the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church, and In February 2021, the church announced it had finalized its decision to reorganize as a new congregation known as Grandview Church.

“I had started a mentoring process with the other [United Methodist] churches but then put everything on hold because the UM did not allow my ordination. Once we left the denomination, we had the freedom to create a path. I picked up the work at the end of last year,” Fulmer said.

Grandview worked with three former UMC churches from Maine - HopeGateway, in Portland, Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland, and Chebeague Island Community Church in Chebeague Island - to mentor and prepare Fulmer for ordination. Like Grandview, the three churches in Maine also split from the UMC over the differences on the inclusion of LGBTQ people.

“None of us are United Methodist, but we are still Methodists at heart. In the process of discernment and disaffiliation, none of us wanted to be a church hanging out there by itself. We connected with other former UMC churches, like Grandview, for support and accountability. Connection is a big deal in the life of a church, and we lost that when we disaffiliated from the UMC,” said Rev. Linda Brewster of Tuttle Road Community Church.

Jointly, the pastors of the four congregations will conduct the ordination ceremony, with the people of all four churches playing a role in authorizing Fulmer as one ordained by God.