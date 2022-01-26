A former teacher who was currently on probation for child pornography charges was charged again after probation officers found nearly 100 videos depicting child pornography on his phone during an unannounced visit last month.

Police charged Andrew Charles Eberhart, 24, of Lancaster, after Lebanon County Probation officers found images of child pornography on his phone during an unannounced visit on December 7, 2021, according to New Holland police.

After the probation officers alerted police, officers found 98 videos depicting child pornography on his phone.

Though Eberhart lives in Lancaster city, he works in New Holland, according to Pennsylvania's Megan's Law offender information.

Eberhart also created a Snapchat account, which he used to chat with juveniles, police said. He failed to register the username of that account with state police.

He's currently charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of corruption of minors, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, one count of criminal use of a communication device, one charge of failing to comply with registration requirements and one charge of failure to provide accurate registration info, according to police.

Eberhart was on probation after he was charged in 2020 after he posed as a blonde woman in her 20s on Instagram, tricking seven boys -- ages 11 to 17 -- to send him nude photographs and videos, according to previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline. During that time, Eberhart worked at Palmyra Area High School as a special education teacher and at Cedar Crest High School as a volunteer basketball coach.

All of the boys were students in the Cornwall Lebanon School District, most from the Cedar Crest Middle School or Cedar Crest High School, where Eberhart volunteered as a basketball coach, according to previous reporting.

Eberhart pleaded guilty to those charges in Lebanon County Court in November 2020 and was sentenced to serve 3 months to nearly 2 years in prison, according to court documents.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.