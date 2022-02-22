Former students came out in droves to surprise retired Warwick High School mathematics teacher Dick Pillion on his favorite day, a Tuesday — or as he would call it, a “twosday.”

At 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, Pillion, family and friends erupted in cheers. It was a particularly special “twosday.” In fact, the day had initially been slated for his retirement, but he retired in 2014 to serve as a caregiver for his wife, Susie.

Pillion and his love for twos still made quite the impact on his students during his 33 years at Warwick. So much so that they funded the Scholarship Pillion in his name, from 1993 until his retirement, in the amount of $222.22.

“That’s the highest honor,” Pillion said. “They just kept giving year after year after year. ... I can’t possibly believe there’s anybody else — any other teacher — who’s ever experienced that.”

On Tuesday, the former students who collectively donated over $4,000 to make the scholarship possible for 21 years finally revealed their identities to Pillion. However, the donors wish to remain anonymous to the public.

Those students were only a few of the hundreds who stopped by Pillion’s West Lampeter home, called, sent in a card or emailed Pillion in celebration of “twosday.” Students organized the event on Facebook, according to caregiver and friend Kim Grabusky.

“It’s quite an honor to be able to live that long and to be here, and not only celebrate because I like the number two but just to hear from all the former students,” Pillion said.

Most cards displayed the number two, and one card was signed by one of his former student’s class of 22 second-graders. Students mailed so many cards that the mailman couldn’t squeeze them all in Pillion’s mailbox and instead came to the door.

“I used to like the twos, fours and nines, but there’s no fours day or no nines day,” Pillion said with a laugh. “There’s a Tuesday, and a two-dollar bill. ... It just stuck. ... It just started that way and just built up over the years.”

When the clock struck 2:22 p.m., an elated Pillion quickly got a screenshot of the momentous occasion on his phone. Then, he shook hands with everyone around the room declaring that it was “a great day for math.”

All the while, the room was filled with Pillion’s infectious laugh. One that his former coworker, Gordy Cowher, said signaled his presence before anyone could even see him.

“There’s one Dick Pillion,” he said. “Unfortunately, there’s not two. He’s just as unique of a teacher as I’ve ever been around.”

Cowher taught algebra and trigonometry right across the hallway from Pillion for much of his 30-year career at Warwick. Often Pillion and that big laugh would waltz right into Cowher’s classroom.

It gave students an idea of what was coming for them in the next year, as many of Cowher’s students would move on to Pillion’s classes.

“Kids looked forward to going through that classroom door to his class,” Cowher said. “There was an air of unpredictability; you didn’t know what was going to happen from one day to the next.”

Despite his quirky traits, like talking to a piece of chalk or beating an eraser on the board, Cowher said the lessons he taught really stuck with students. In fact, Cowher said Pillion’s students regularly earned high scores on their Advanced Placement exams.

“Teaching is about the person in front of the room and whether that person can engage the kids and whether the kids know that the teacher cares about them not only as students but as people,” Cowher said.

And for Pillion, the focus was always on the students.

“One of the nicest things in life is to be able to help other people,” he said. “You don’t live life truly for yourself. You live it to help others and be a good example for others to follow.”