After a convenience store chain failed twice to redevelop the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill site on busy Oregon Pike, a different potential occupant has emerged — a car wash.

Three Lancaster County brothers are trying to get the Manheim Township property’s zoning expanded to allow the use on the 4.25-acre parcel at 1850 Oregon Pike, near Roseville Road, a high-traffic location surrounded by residential developments.

Ryan, Nelson and Jeff Bollinger, who own the Riptide Car Wash on Lititz Pike and the Lititz Car Wash on Rothsville Road, are asking the township commissioners to modify the township’s zoning ordinance so that car washes are permitted in the B-2 business district by special exception.

In their 33-page request to amend the ordinance, the brothers say they would raze the 22,000-square-foot store, which closed in June 2018 after 54 years of operation. In its place they would construct a 5,200-square-foot car wash.

The car wash, they say in their request, “will not contribute unreasonably to an increase in traffic.” Nor will it “alter the essential character of the neighborhood and the township generally.”

Instead, it will “return the property to productive use” by adding “a business of a type already existing or similar to what is permitted and in an area of the township suited to such use by reason of proximity to the roadway structure,” the brothers say.

According to the township ordinance, the B-2 district is for neighborhood businesses. Uses permitted by right include offices, banks, convenience stores (with size limits), stores and restaurants.

Car washes are allowed by special exception in the B-3 district (offices and commercial uses for servicing the local area) and the B-4 district (offices and commercial uses for servicing the local area and the general public).

In their filing, the brothers say they have signed a sales agreement with property owner StoBro, a real estate partnership that includes former Stauffers executives. The property, listed for sale by High Associates Ltd., carries an asking price of $2.875 million.

Nelson Bollinger did not respond to messages from LNP | LancasterOnline seeking comment on the proposed zoning change and project.

The brothers, who also are co-owners of Lititz-based Daryl Bollinger Co. LLC Home Improvements, opened Riptide in fall 2019. They spent $3 million to construct and equip the facility, according to their Warwick Township building permit, on a property they are leasing. The project created 10 jobs, Nelson Bollinger said at the time.

It’s too early in the approval process to know a timeline, cost and workforce size for the Oregon Pike project, said the Bollingers’ attorney, Matthew J. Crème Jr., although he said the new facility would be “similar” to the Lititz Pike one. Also like Riptide, it would operate only during the day, not around the clock, Crème said.

The Bollingers’ proposed amendment is set to be reviewed by the township Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting and by the Lancaster County Planning Commission at its 2:30 p.m. June 28 meeting. The township commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Rutter’s, a York-based convenience store chain, failed twice to convince the township zoners to allow it to redevelop the site as well as the idle Roseville Tavern site next door into a convenience store that would have been far larger than the B-2 district’s 4,000-square-foot limit.

A proposal to develop a 9,300-square-foot store plus truck stop there was rejected by a 3-0 vote in December 2019. A proposal to develop a 7,600-square-foot store without the truck stop was turned down in June 2020 by a 4-1 vote. Rutter’s then abandoned the project.

