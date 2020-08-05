A Manheim Township property recently considered for a Rutter’s is back on the market, indicating the York-based convenience store operator may have abandoned plans for a new store opposed by many nearby residents and twice-rejected by the township’s zoning hearing board.

The 4-acre former Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store and garden center property at 1850 Oregon Pike was a key part of Rutter’s plan for a store that would have been nearly twice the size allowed by zoning regulations, which cap the size at 4,000 square feet.

The 9,300-square foot store would have spanned the Stauffers site as well as the adjacent 1-acre former site of the Roseville Tavern, which Rutter’s bought in December 2018. It would have been Rutter’s fifth store in Lancaster County and would have been situated a half-mile north of a Sheetz, and a mile south of a Turkey Hill.

During a December meeting that attracted about 200 people, the township zoning hearing board unanimously voted against granting the variances Rutter’s needed to build its store, which included one to make it bigger than permitted in the area. Many opponents of the store plans who attended the meeting said they were concerned about increased traffic if the store was built.

By a vote of 4-1 in June, the zoning hearing board rejected a revised proposal for a 7,600-square foot store, a decision Rutter’s did not appeal.

Rutter’s previously had an option to purchase the 4-acre former Stauffers property which was contingent on securing the necessary approvals. With those approvals not forthcoming, that option has expired and the property went back on the market this week with an asking price of $3.39 million. The listing agent is Bob Wolf of NAI Commercial Partners.

Eric Stauffer, a spokesman for Stobro, the Stauffer family partnership that owns the former grocery store property, confirmed the property is once again for sale.

A Rutter’s spokesman did not return messages left Tuesday seeking information about any possible new interest in the property, or other plans for a store in the area.