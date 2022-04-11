The Lancaster-based nonprofit developer involved with the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital campus announced Monday it received a $200,000 grant to help pay for income-restricted apartments at the site.

The grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation comes through a funding group called the Housing Partnership Network. The money will go to support the renovation of the Delp Wing of the former St. Joseph Hospital, HDC MidAtlantic announced Monday.

The Delp Wing renovation is part of a major $90 million housing redevelopment in the West End that includes both income-restricted and “market-rate” housing. Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities is handling the market-rate side, which calls for about 50 townhomes on what was the hospital’s parking lot and retrofitting about 160 apartments into the main hospital building.

A portion of units in the Delp Wing will be managed by Lancaster-based nonprofit Milagro House as residential living suites for women and children as they transition from homelessness. HDC officials have previously estimated about 30 to 50 units will go into the wing. Its development is still in the early planning stages, according to the news release. HDC will be trying to secure financing and designs for the project in the next year, the news release said.

Delp Wing also marks the second of a series of development “phases” for HDC in the St. Joseph Hospital project.

The first phase at 213 College Ave. is farther along in its development. The 64-unit building meant for residents with incomes between about $11,000 and $45,000 a year, received zoning approvals from Lancaster city and a recommendation from the Historical Commission earlier this year.

A group of nearby residents, who have fought the plan at 213 College Ave. by arguing it’s too big for the neighborhood, has appealed that zoning decision to the Court of Common Pleas. The city’s Planning Commission will review more details of the 213 College Ave. proposal at a meeting scheduled for April 20.

A third phase is HDC’s partnership with the city to build about 50 apartments at 838 Marietta Ave. Lancaster city devoted $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds for HDC to buy the lot for development. That purchase occurred in November.

The nonprofit developer is also pursuing a fourth site at 913 Wheatland Ave., north of the St. Joseph campus, but HDC has not yet released new details for that site. It was originally paired with a smaller plan for 213 College Ave., in which both sites would provide about 30 affordable units each.