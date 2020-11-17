Manheim Township’s former pool manager, who was fired in July amid accusations that her enforcement of the pool’s “cheeky” swimsuit policy amounted to racial profiling, filed a lawsuit last week accusing the township of making her a scapegoat.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Kristal Narkiewicz claims the township’s false narrative of the event — that she was fired for racist behavior — damaged her reputation and is hurting her ability to get a job.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, contends the township violated her constitutional due-process rights by refusing to hear her side or let her try to clear her name.

Narkiewicz, of Mount Joy, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, a name-clearing hearing — an opportunity for a public employee to refute false reasons publicly given for their firing — and for the court to stop the township “from further creating a false and defamatory impression” of her, according to the suit.

“The complaint speaks for itself and we believe our client was the victim in this instance and we look forward to vindicating her reputation in court,” her attorney, David Heim of Philadelphia, said Tuesday.

Township attorney Dwight Yoder, of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess LLP, said the township does not comment on pending litigation.

On July 3, Narkiewicz was working at Skyline Pool and asked two teens — one Puerto Rican and the other Black and Venezuelan — to either change their bikini bottoms — described in the suit as resembling thongs — or leave.

The girls changed, but later that day, the mother of one of the girls accused Narkiewicz of committing racial profiling.

Narkiewicz responded that she was enforcing the township’s policy equally. The suit said Narkiewicz had enforced the policy about 15 times during her five months as manager in situations with females of all races, with no other problems, including earlier that day.

The suit notes Narkiewicz "does not — and has never — taken the position that this rule (cheeky bottoms not allowed) is reasonable or appropriate. It was, however, a rule that she was indisputably required to enforce per her job duties as an employee of the township."

Narkiewicz said the mother reacted angrily to the pool manager’s explanation. Ultimately, after the mother refused to leave the pool facility, Narkiewicz called police, following township policy on how employees should address abusive or threatening behavior.

After accounts of the incident spread on social media and was reported on by media, “Manheim Township immediately took the stance that the situation arose entirely out of (Narkiewicz’s) ‘discrimination,’ without acknowledging that she had been enforcing the township’s policy and without any evidence of discriminatory enforcement of that policy,” the suit said.

Had the township properly investigated, the suit said, it would have heard from another employee who backed up Narkiewicz’s account.

In an undated statement included as an exhibit in Narkiewicz’s suit, employee Joshua Newcomer said Narkiewicz tried to explain the policy, but that the woman “had an attitude from the very start of contact with pool staff.”

At one point, Newcomer said, the woman made a comment he didn’t fully hear and Narkiewicz told her because of her threat, she was to leave the pool. After that, Narkiewicz called a non-emergency number to have an officer respond.

The suit also includes an image of a text purportedly from Narkiewicz’s supervisor telling her that he was told, unofficially, that the commissioners didn’t feel she was racially profiling and would be making a statement saying she’d been following rules. It ended: “Pretend I never said any of this to you.”

In public comments on the issue and for making Narkiewicz a scapegoat, the suit said, the township failed to take responsibility for its policies and its lack of formal employee training.

Narkiewicz’s suit is the second concerning the incident.

A week after the incident, a group identified only by initials, but apparently the girls and their families, sued the township and Narkiewicz, claiming racial discrimination. Manheim Township has been given until Nov. 26 to respond to that complaint.

