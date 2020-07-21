Former Lebanon County Republican state senator Mike Folmer was sentenced to one to two years in jail for possession of child pornography and a consecutive term of eight years of probation.

He was sentenced Tuesday morning in Lebanon County court, by former Lancaster County Judge Joseph Madenspacher, who now serves as a senior judge for the state court system.

Folmer, 64, pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility in February.

Folmer told Madenspacher, "I sinned greatly." He said his pornography addiction was something he had been dealing with for a long time, and even a few months before his arrest he prayed "Lord, do what you need to do to take this away from me."

"I left my Lord down. I left my family down. I left my constituents down," he said. He also told the judge he is in counseling and he would like to be able to forgive himself, but he recognizes he was part of "facilitating something wicked."

Folmer was charged September 17 after the state Attorney General’s Office investigated a tip from the social media app Tumblr to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account linked to Folmer’s email had posted a photo of an older man sexually assaulting a young girl.

His attorney, Brian Perry, asked the judge for a mitigated sentence that would have kept him out of jail.

During the investigation, according to the attorney general's office, Folmer told investigators he had been going through some problems.

Folmer, who resigned the day after his arrest, represented parts of northern Lancaster County, including Elizabethtown, during the early years of his nearly 13-year tenure in the Senate. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, the 48th Senatorial District was redrawn to no longer include Lancaster County and now reaches into parts of York County.

