Former Lebanon County Republican state senator Mike Folmer was sentenced to one to two years in jail for possession of child pornography and a consecutive term of eight years of probation.

He was sentenced Tuesday morning in Lebanon County court, by former Lancaster County Judge Joseph Madenspacher, who now serves as a senior judge for the state court system.

Folmer, 64, pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility in February.

"I sinned greatly," Folmer told Madenspacher. He said his pornography addiction was something he had been dealing with for a long time, and even a few months before his arrest he prayed, "Lord, do what you need to do to take this away from me."

"I left my Lord down. I left my family down. I left my constituents down," Folmer said. He also told the judge he is in counseling and he would like to be able to forgive himself, but he recognizes he was part of "facilitating something wicked."

Folmer's family was with him in the courtroom. Because of COVID-19, other spectators and media watched the proceeding on a monitor in another courtroom with pieces of paper marked with Xs to encourage social distancing.

Folmer's attorney, Brian Perry, asked the judge for a mitigated sentence that would have kept him out of jail, noting Folmer is a susceptible to the coronavirus and that he sought counseling immediately after his arrest. He also spoke of Folmer's family ties and public service, noting in particular his support for legislation allowing medical marijuana.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones argued that despite Folmer's plea and public service, incarceration was warranted given the severity of the crimes.

A sentence of one to two years would be at the low end of the standard range of state sentencing guidelines, Jones said.

The courtroom audio system made it all but impossible to hear Madenspacher, though he did say he did not think Folmer was a bad person.

After the hearing, Perry said Madenspacher explained to Folmer that state sentencing guidelines for child pornography changed recently, increasing the penalties from a possibility of probation to incarceration as more likely.

The sentence Madenspacher imposed will allow Folmer to serve his time in a county jail, though probably not at Lebanon's, Perry said. It will also mean Folmer will likely get out at his one-year minimum; getting out of state prison after serving one's minimum sentence would be unlikely, Perry said.

"He may not feel lucky, but he's very fortunate," Perry said.

Folmer will also have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Folmer was charged September 17 after the state Attorney General’s Office investigated a tip from the social media app Tumblr to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account linked to Folmer’s email had posted a photo of an older man sexually assaulting a young girl.

During the investigation, according to the attorney general's office, Folmer told investigators he had been going through some problems.

Folmer, who resigned the day after his arrest, represented parts of northern Lancaster County, including Elizabethtown, during the early years of his nearly 13-year tenure in the Senate. After the last round of redistricting in 2012, the 48th Senatorial District was redrawn to no longer include Lancaster County and now reaches into parts of York County.

