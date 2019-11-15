Conservative leader and former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint will headline the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s fall dinner next week.

DeMint, a South Carolina Republican, played an influential role in fundraising for the election of the Senate’s top conservatives like Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., through the Senate Conservatives Fund that DeMint founded.

DeMint also played a “major role” in President Donald Trump’s transition, according to a news release about the event.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County invited DeMint to discuss what he outlines in his newest book, “Conservative: Knowing What to Keep,” which he co-authored with Rachel Bovard, vice chair Julia Reed said.

“In the midst of what is maybe political theater and political noise in our culture right now, it would be a great time to talk about ideas,” Reed said.

DeMint is the chairman of the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization launched in 2017 to give conservatives in Washington the “resources, expertise and training” for success, DeMint told Politico in 2017. Following his time in Congress, he led the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank focused on public policy.

DeMint will speak at the Eden Resort & Suites on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. He’ll be on stage for a discussion with WHP 580 radio host R.J. Harris. They’ll be discussing what it means to be a conservative and the ideology’s fundamental beliefs.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County is expecting approximately 250 people to attend, including local elected officials. Tickets are $100 for non-committee members and $75 for members.

“My hope that it’s an evening and an opportunity to walk away with ideas, so when someone asks why are you a conservative, they are able to give them a reason for that and be able to explain those fundamental principles,” Reed said.