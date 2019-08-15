A former standholder at Root's Market was sentenced to one to 23 months in prison on Wednesday and must register as a Megan's Law offender for 15 years for groping a woman as she shopped last summer.

When the woman asked for a price on the wallet last July 31, Zhong Wu Shan, 38, of New York hugged her, put his hand in her dress, and said, "if you let me do this, you can have it for free," according to the district attorney's office.

He was convicted in May of indecent assault.

The woman, a county resident who shops at Root’s often, testified at Shan's sentencing Wednesday that she shouldn't have to feel on guard in broad daylight in her hometown.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick asked Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. to order a prison term and send a message that Shan’s behavior will not be tolerated. It's unacceptable that a woman cannot walk in a public space without fear that she will be violated, Haverstick said, adding Shan refuses to take responsibility.

When an officer with the East Hempfield Township police asked Shan what happened, he said, "That's the deal," according to testimony.

For more Lancaster County crime news: